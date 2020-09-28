The Lewes Public Library’s “Cooks & Books” program is returning this fall in a new online format, offering attendees the opportunity to interact directly with authors and view live cooking demonstrations. Co-sponsored by Browseabout Books, this series takes place on Oct. 5, 19 and 27, and Nov. 2 and Dec. 14, with additional dates being scheduled.
Each session highlights a newly-published cookbook, ranging in topics from homebrewed cider to the world’s best cookies, chicken dinner entrees, Cajun cooking and vegan treats. In conversation with local food writer Denise Clemons, authors will discuss their new books, answer questions from the audience and present a cooking demonstration for the group.
The live, Zoom-based discussions begin at 5 p.m. and are free to the public. Registration is required through the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors to register. Participants are also being encouraged to support the authors by purchasing copies of the cookbooks from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the authors. Orders may be placed in-person or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
“This unique, virtual approach to our Cooks & Books program will give our community a whole new level of access to the authors and will really bring their techniques and recipes to life,” said Lewes Public Library Director Lea Rosell.
Topics and dates are:
• Monday, Oct. 5 — “The Big Book of Cidermaking” with Christopher Shockey and Kirsten K. Shockey;
• Monday, Oct. 9 — “Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner” with Stacie Billis;
• Tuesday, Oct. 27 — “101 Greatest Cookies on the Planet” with Erin Mylroie;
• Monday, Nov. 2 — “Vegan Chocolate Treats” with Ciarra Siller; and
• Monday, Dec. 14 — “Mosquito Supper Club” with Melissa M. Martin.
Event moderator Denise Clemons is author of “The Culinary History of Southern Delaware” and has been writing her weekly food column “Cape Flavors” since 2005, focusing on seasonal, local ingredients and food history. She looks forward to sharing the discovery of new cookbooks through these discussions with cookbook authors.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us and browseaboutbooks.com.