The Rehoboth Art League is offering a two-day class, “Make Your Own Concertina Sketchbook and Fill It!” starting on Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m., when participants will be assembling their own concertina (accordion fold) sketchbook with watercolor paper, backing board and decorative papers for the covers. On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the class will add botanical drawings from live plants and flowers in a variety of media and ephemera to the sketchbook.
Local artist Rosemary Connelly is teaching the course and will demonstrate the different techniques. This is an intermediate class, not intended for beginners. In addition to a fee of $135 per person for members and non-members, there is a $15 materials fee to be paid to the instructor on the first day of class.
To register for the for the two-day class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the art league at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.