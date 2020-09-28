Jazz legend Lillette Jenkins-Wisner, dubbed “Queen of the Keys” by Duke Ellington, was honored on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a concert hosted by her family and friends, and held at the Fairfield Inn in Rehoboth Beach.
Her granddaughter, Tanya “Toni” Stargell, created a CD with three songs to commemorate her grandmother and benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The CD includes the last recording they made together three and a half years ago, of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” It also includes two songs from one of Jenkins-Wisner’s previous albums: “Flight of the Bumblebee” and “My Prayer,” which was written and arranged by Jenkins-Wisner.
CDs are still for sale for $10, with $5 of every sale befitting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Email Lilsfoundation2@aol.com to purchase a CD.
Lillette Jenkins-Wisner was born on Feb. 6, 1924, and passed away on Aug. 25, 2020. Jenkins-Wisner, an internationally renowned concert pianist and vocalist, began to play piano at the age of four. While she was initially trained at a classical musician, she developed an affinity for gospel and jazz while a student at the Manhattan School of Music.
Her career took her around the world performing with the Special Services Unit of the United States Army during World War II, at Carnegie Hall in concert for the United Negro College Fund Choir, in the Lorraine Hansberry Concert Series, at European jazz festivals and for touring engagements with the Around the World Concert Cruise Series and Floating Jazz Festival.
She was the music director for the off-Broadway musical hit, “One Mo’ Time” and music director and performer in the production “The Life Story of Thomas A. Dorsey,” the father of Black Gospel music. Other shows included, “The Sarah Vaughn Jazz Festival,” “Sparrow in Flight” and the Crossroads Theatre production of “Eubie.” In addition, she was in several movies, including “The Cotton Club,” and appeared regularly as a jazz pianist on the ABC television soap series “All My Children.”
She had several recordings, including but not limited to, “Meditation,” “Lillette Jenkins Live at Chez Josephine’s,” “Lillette Plays Music of Lil Armstrong,” and most recently “Lillette — In Peace and Love.”
She also served as director and organist of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Gospel Choir in Newark, N.J., for 25 years.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Information about the local chapter and the disease is available at alz.org/delval, or the 24/7 toll-free Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.