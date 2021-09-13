The City of Lewes Public Art committee will be hosting a community talk and information sharing program on public art on Nov. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Delaware’s Virden Center near Lewes. As part of its continuing educational mission, the program will have speakers will explore public art as a process, a resource, a place-maker and a community-builder.
The speakers will be a lifelong public artist, Kate Dodd, and Lewes’s own Rodney Robinson, utilizing his expertise as a landscape architect in open-space use and design.
The program will be a wrap-up session for Dodd as she deinstalls “Efflorescence,” currently on display in George H.P. Smith Park. There are just weeks left to catch it.
“While we will speak about the whys and wherefores of public art, we will also be requesting feedback and comments from the audience about their encounters with this summer’s art installations — ‘Unbounded II’ by Rachel Mica Weiss in Canalfront Park and ‘Efflorescence’ by Kate Dodd in George H.P. Smith Park, organizers said. “We would like to address questions, as well as your thoughts about future projects.”
Free parking is available. Masks are required in all University of Delaware buildings.
For more information, visit lewespublicarts.org or facebook.com/lewespublicarts/.