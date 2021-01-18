The Lewes Public Library will host a live, online community book club event Thursday, Feb. 18, featuring a discussion of Nic Cheeseman and Brian Klaas’s 2018 book “How to Rig an Election.”
In “How to Rig an Election,” Cheeseman and Klaas assert that, while there are more elections being held than ever before, the world is becoming less democratic. Using information collected from more than 500 interviews in 11 countries and data from global elections spanning 60 years, the authors lay out how gerrymandering, vote-buying, repression, hacking and ballot-box stuffing are used by autocrats to “rig” elections and what can be done to protect democracies.
The conversation will engage participants in discussing the specific findings presented in the book, as well as general commentary on the state of global democracy.
The live, Zoom-based event begins at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 and is free to the public. Registration is required. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register. In preparation for the discussion, a free copy of the book will be provided to the first 15 local registrants (books must be picked up at the library). Additional copies will be available for check-out as well.
Cheeseman and Klass’s book is “a concise, penetrating examination of why and how a growing number of governments are rigging elections, brimming with telling examples and practical recommendations for how concerned international actors can do more to help reverse this disturbing global trend,” said Thomas Carothers of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
The conversation will be led by Justin Collier, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Political Science & International Relations at the University of Delaware. Collier’s expertise includes public diplomacy, nationalism, national identity and ethnic conflict. Presented in partnership with Delaware Humanities, the program is sponsored by the “Why It Matters” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.