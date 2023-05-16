Those who have found themselves struggling to create realistic looking drawings with colored pencils, or who are completely new to the media and looking for some tips to get started, may be interested in the four-week Colored Pencil class at the Rehoboth Art League on Saturdays, May 20 through June 17, (no class on May 27), from 10 a.m. to noon.
The class will work on a painting of a close-up photo of an animal. The instructor, local artist Jamie Moore, will teach design theory using the Rule of Thirds. Basic colored pencil techniques will be explored, as well as developing a color mixing chart and using cross-hatching techniques. Registrants should have some drawing experience. The cost of the class is $120 for members or $155 for non-members.
To register for this class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the art league at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.