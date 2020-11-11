Delaware Sea Grant and the University of Delaware’s College of Earth, Ocean & Environment (CEOE) this week announced the winners of the 2020 Coast Day Fifth Grade Essay Contest and Photo Contest.
A day of community engagement in marine and environmental science, Coast Day was held virtually this year for the first time. While the event occurred on the first Sunday in October, as normal, the deadline for the essay contest was extended to later in the month to accommodate schools dealing with their own challenges from a new school year altered in various ways by the pandemic.
This year’s contest asked fifth-grade participants to write about a virtual data set and what the dataset shows, what trends they see, how scientists or communities could use these data, and what actions the student could take that would influence these data in the future.
For the Fifth Grade Essay Contest, Eric Lewis, a home-schooled student, was awarded first place for his essay on climate change and how the changing climate is impacting Delaware residents.
“Climate is different from the weather, as climate is weather over a long span of time, whereas weather is what it is like right at that moment,” wrote Lewis in his winning essay. “The temperature maps for the state of Delaware so far this year show an increase in temperature and precipitation from normalcy.”
Lewis said that by using temperature and precipitation data, scientists can figure out where precipitation is increasing and put safety measures for flooding in place. In addition, Lewis said that people can help with climate change by educating people on how to reduce their carbon footprint.
“If people know the effects of climate change and how to prevent them, they will be more likely to change their habits,” wrote Lewis.
Second place went to Nadia Ahmed, a student in Jacqueline Kisiel’s class at Rehoboth Elementary School, for her essay focusing on sea-level rise and how the sea level has risen in Delaware over the last 100 years.
Ryan Day, also a student in Kisiel’s class, received third place for his essay on how the landscape of Lewes has changed between 1961 and 2013 — comparing the two years through the use of aerial photographs.
Honorable mentions went to Danika Davidson and Brooklyn Montgomery, both students at Rehoboth Elementary School, and Miyaunna Coore, from Leasure Elementary School in Bear.
Photo Contest winners announced
The photo contest asked participants to take pictures of Delmarva’s natural landscape that featured sequenced, fractal or other numeric patterns, such as those observed in certain leaves, pinecones and plant structures, and insect and animal anatomies, as well as other subjects.
The photo contest winner was Michele Walfred, who won with her photo of a tree overturned in the sand at Cape Henlopen State Park in February.
Walfred said that she and her husband decided to take a walk one day and that the beach was virtually empty.
“There had been a lot of wind and storming prior. The wind created amazing patterns in the sand, before footprints,” said Walfred. “I saw an old dead tree all by itself, resting on the sand. I wondered how it got there. I thought the pattern was very beautiful.”
The runner up was Jill Oliver, with her closeup photo of a bee on a sunflower. The closeup photo allowed Oliver to highlight the intricate patterns of the sunflower.
People can experience all of the activities, videos, lectures and more from this year’s Coast Day by registering at decoastday.org. Since Coast Day was held virtually for the first time in 2020, people who missed participating the day of the event can still find materials online, from a virtual touch-tank to crafts and experiments for kids.