Clear Space Theatre is opening their 17th season with “Steel Magnolias” on Jan. 22. “Steel Magnolias” was last performed at Clear Space in 2015. Returning to favorite shows, playwrights, and composers from Clear Space’s past is the inspiration for the 2021 season theme, “Here We Go Again!”
“‘Steel Magnolias’ in 2021 will bring the same laughter and emotion as the production in 2015, but with a new cast of wonderful ladies who will have the audience rolling in their seats while also bringing them to tears,” representatives said.
Elli Oechsler, who plays Shelby Eatenton Latcherie, has found life imitating art with this cast of “Steel Magnolias.”
“This cast truly and deeply cares about one another, which adds this level of realism to the show that just can’t be faked or acted, it just is.”
The action within the play centers around Truvy’s Beauty Shop, a haven for these six women. Truvy’s is a place they go, not just to get great styles, but for support from one another. Shelby is there for help on her wedding day; Ouiser, played by Liane Hansen, is there to vent about her neighbors (and her dog); Deb Mengert plays Clairee, who comes to avoid the loneliness at home after the passing of her husband; Annelle, played by Marissa Wheaton, finds not only a job but the family she’s been seeking; and Mary Gresock plays the part of M’Lynn, who marches in to a place she can say all the things on her mind that she cannot say at home. And Truvy, played by Lorraine (Steinhoff) Leavel, is not only the owner, but the source of stability these women all flock to in times of joy and despair.
“Steel Magnolias” runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Jan. 22 through Feb. 7. Tickets available online at www.ClearSpaceTheatre.org or by calling the box office at (302) 227-2270 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, Clear Space has limited seating. To ensure the safety of audience members, actors and volunteers, masks are required.