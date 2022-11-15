Clear Space Theatre has sold the three lots it owned on Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach.
Board Chair Laura Mason said, “It was a bittersweet moment to leave the attorney’s office knowing we no longer own the properties.”
Clear Space, she said, had high hopes of bringing a beautiful theater to downtown Rehoboth Beach; however, after numerous delays and legal battles, the Board of Directors voted to sell the property and look at other options outside the City of Rehoboth Beach.
Clear Space may have moved on from Rehoboth Avenue, Mason noted, but the project remains active as the company explores other options in other locations. The ACT III Campaign will continue, she said.
“We have an obligation to the company, our donors and the community to find a location where Clear Space can grow and better serve the residents and visitors of Southern Delaware,” promised Wesley Paulson, executive director. “The donations made to the ACT III campaign, including the profits from the sale of the Rehoboth Avenue property, will be held in a savings account and be ready for us when a better location is available.”
“Clear Space remains grateful to the community who supported them during the legal struggles with their voices and their donations. Clear Space’s mission to inspire audiences, artists and students by providing high-quality performances and educational experiences will go on at the current location on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach.”
Paulson added, “We are not finished. It is time to look ahead to what possibilities are out there.”
Clear Space Theatre is a non-profit regional theater company serving residents and visitors to Southern Delaware since 2004. Clear Space performs 13 shows during its season and has year-round performing arts programs for children and adults. Clear Space is located at 20 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach.