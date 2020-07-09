“The Best Little Movie Theatre in Delaware” is now back in business, following their closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clayton Theatre — located at 33246 Main Street in Dagsboro — is also celebrating its 71st year in business following the brief hiatus. The theater began offering movies to the public again last Friday, July 3, with restrictions due to the current state-of-emergency over COVID-19.
Due to those restrictions, and the Clayton’s desire to give its patrons a great movie experience, they have adopted some changes to daily operations and procedures. One of those changes is online ticket ordering for contact-free payments. The theater’s box office window will still be available to sell tickets, but they are encouraging guests to utilize the online process to reduce physical contact until the State’s requirements are eased.
The theater’s staff and patrons will be required to wear masks upon entering and while moving about the building, to help ensure a safe environment for all. Once moviegoers are seated, they will be permitted to remove their masks to enjoy the show, as well as their favorite movie concessions.
Delaware’s only single-screen theater still in operation will also be requiring customers to go directly to their seats upon admission, to help reduce congestion in the lobby area during peak times. But they’ll still have the chance to get that popcorn, candy and drinks.
Upon entering the theater, they will be given a copy of the concession menu so they can place an order from their seats. Staff members will be wearing gloves and masks when preparing and serving the customers their concessions purchases.
Following the start of the movie, should they want more snacks, they will be required to put on their mask to visit the concession stand to make those purchases.
During all times inside the theater, everyone is being asked to be mindful of the 6-foot social distancing regulations, for everyone’s safety. To help with that, they are asking patrons to leave a three-seat distance between their household’s party and the next one nearest them.
Hand sanitizers will be made available for all guests, in the main lobby of the first floor, as well as on the second floor just outside the restroom areas. Both of those areas are accessible when going to and from the balcony seating areas.
To further calm any potential concerns, the theater had been professionally cleaned and sanitized for the re-opening, and they’ve adopted new cleaning practices that will become part of their normal routine. All seats and their armrests will be cleaned and sanitized between each show, and the main lobby, as well as the second floor, were freshly painted.
The restrooms will also be cleaned and sanitized on a more regular basis, which includes before, after and at least once during every show.
“We are still open seven days a week,” owner Joanne Howe said. “We were doing three shows a day but decided to scale back to just two shows. We are trying to show different classic shows. We will be doing that for the next two weeks, and then, hopefully, the studios will start releasing some new-run films. I’ve tried calling them, but I haven’t heard back yet.
“We have these great classics in the meantime,” she emphasized. “We’ve tried to run some of the more recent contemporary classics” in the first week back, she noted, “but we are going with these this week. We have ‘Gone with the Wind’ coming next week. Some people haven’t even seen these movies, and these are great classic movies.”
This weekend, Friday to Sunday, July 10-12, the Clayton will be showing a pair of classics for moviegoers pleasure. During the 3 p.m. matinee, the theater will be featuring “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder. For the 7 p.m. evening show, Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman will once again grace the silver screen in “Casablanca.” All tickets cost $5 per person, and the box office will open 30 minutes before each showtime.
“We want everyone to have a pleasant experience when visiting the Clayton,” Howe concluded. “With your help following these practices, we hope to ensure a safe visit for all. We want to thank everyone for their support, and we wish everyone continued good health and happiness. We can’t wait to see you at the movies.”
For upcoming movie showings, check out their website at www.theclaytontheatre.com. For more information on the theater, contact them at info@ilovetheclayton.com or call the box office at (302) 732-3744.