The Clayton Theatre in Dagsboro will host free screenings of the new film “Ron’s Gone Wrong” on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 5-7, courtesy of Pluto TV. There will be free popcorn and Pluto TV swag.
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking digitally-connected device. Ron’s malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social-media age, launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. The animated film is rate PG.
Tickets for the free movies are available only at the Clayton Theatre box office before each scheduled showtime, on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance or online tickets are not available. A total of 100 free tickets will be allocated for each show, and doors will open 45 minutes before each showtime. The screenings are scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
More information is available on the Clayton Theatre website at www.theclaytontheatre.com.