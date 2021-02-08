Heidi Lowe Gallery is offering a 2.5-hour jewelrymaking class to teach participants how to make a pair of forged hoop earrings. The class is set for Monday, Feb. 22, 12:30-3 p.m.
In the class, students will create a custom pair of hand-forged, sterling silver hoop earrings. The class offers a chance to take a classic earring format and make it unique while learning to form, forge, texture and solder silver. Lowe said the class is perfect for beginning students, as the instructor will guide students through each skill from start to finish.
“It is a really fun way to spend the afternoon and finish with a handmade piece of jewelry in a safe, creative, fun environment,” she said.
Other upcoming jewelry making classes at Heidi Lowe Gallery on Mondays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. include: Beach Glass Ring, March 15; Wire Drawing Earrings, March 22; Mantra Cuff Bracelet, April 5; Patterned Statement Earrings, April 19; and Stackable Rings, May 3.
Heidi Lowe Gallery can also teach a class for a family or small group; call the gallery for details and scheduling.
Heidi Lowe Gallery is open for shopping by appointment, curbside pick-up, and for private and group classes, at 17522 Ward Avenue #2, Lewes. The HLG team is following COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols from the CDC and government officials, including mask-wearing and social distancing.
For more information, visit www.heidilowegallery.com or call (302) 227-9203.