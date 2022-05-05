“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” So goes the Chinese proverb.
Photographer Chris Clark returned to his Fenwick Island stomping grounds last week after four years on his own cross-country journey, in an effort to encourage his Sussex County friends to begin to see their home and their neighbors in a new light.
Clark, former local business owner, Fenwick Island Town Council member and Coastal Point photographer, brought together newcomers to the area, as well as longtime residents, at the Fenwick Shores Hotel for an afternoon meant to be thought-provoking, inspirational and informational.
His focus was on connection — between people, and between the earth and the creatures that inhabit it, and their responsibility to care for it and for each other.
To that end, he presented Native American storyteller Ragghi Rain, who regaled those in attendance with several tales. The messages in Rain’s stories intertwined with those of representatives from Delaware State Parks and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays during the 90-minute program.
Against a backdrop of Clark’s photographs of local landmarks and wildlife, several of which he donated to the Center for the Inland Bays last week, Rain’s stories repeated the mantra that “All things are connected.”
Clark picked up that thread to describe to attendees several issues that he said are threatening local resources. Using a photograph of snow geese on a foggy day at “what used to be Seal Island” in the Little Assawoman Bay, which he said has now all but disappeared, he blamed that, in part, on overfeeding by snow geese — which, displaced from their natural feeding grounds by development and agriculture, ate grasses on the island, destroying the erosion-preventing plants as they fed.
“Climate and elevated waters have also contributed to this disappearing,” Clark said.
He lauded programs such as the one the Center for the Inland Bays has undertaken to restore oysters to the bays.
“We must make sure that we support each other, and that we stay connected, so that the people that help make decisions know what we believe in,” he said.
Lisa Swanger, director of outreach and education for the Center for the Inland Bays, one of 28 estuary programs in the United States, told the group of the organization’s mission to preserve, protect and restore the inland bays and their watershed.
“What we do in one area of our watershed can impact everything and everyone in the other parts of that watershed,” Swanger said. The local watershed, she said, ranges from “maritime forests to saltwater marshes, freshwater wetlands and meadows and everything in between.”
The value the estuary — which includes the Little Assawoman, Rehoboth and Indian River bays — brings includes not only habitat for a wide range of species but as “nurseries” for many marine animals.
Estuaries, located as they are between land and ocean, “serve as a very valuable buffer,” filtering pollutants, absorbing floodwaters and helping to dissipate storm surge from the ocean. “Even if you don’t live right by the water … we’re all going to be impacted” by what happens in the estuary, Swanger said.
She listed some of the ways the estuary impacts life in the region, from its economic value as host to agriculture to the tourism industry that drives the coastal economy.
“We all depend on a healthy, functioning system to support and sustain ourselves and our families,” she said. “And we can’t forget the cultural and social values that the estuary system provides,” Swanger added, including its impact on the wellbeing of the humans that inhabit it and the “sense of place, maybe even a sense of self,” it provides them by allowing them to identify with the beauty in it.
“It’s no wonder that people are moving here; people are staying to live here,” she said. “Unfortunately, with this growth comes negative impacts on the very thing we love and need to survive.”
“The main threats to the bays and the surrounding area,” Swanger said, are excess nutrients, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, that pollute the waters, as well as habitat loss and climate change, with its associated sea-level rise.
“Those are the big three,” she said, adding that, while there has been progress in recent years in mitigating those threats, “there is still much work to be done.”
Another Center for the Inland Bays representative, Program Manager Bob Collins, explained several of the organization’s projects, especially those involving “living shorelines” — restoration of natural areas along shorelines that benefit wildlife, as alternatives to bulkheading and rip-rap.
Clark reflected on how involvement in such projects can benefit humans as well.
“When I look toward bringing life and not destroying it, I feel better,” he said. “I feel healthier, and I feel blessed when I can honor the sacredness of Mother Nature.”
He urged those in attendance to not back down from confrontation, but to listen to others when it comes to preserving the planet.