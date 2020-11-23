Santa’s Station will be open on Dec. 1-24 at the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Administrative Building (306 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach), where kids will find three Magic Mailboxes for letters direct to Santa Claus. Children on the Nice List can use the Wish List Recording Station to tell Santa himself what they would like to find under their tree on Christmas morning.
From there, families can dash on to Dewey Beach for more Magic Mailboxes, the first of which is on the patio of Woody’s Take Out (1905 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach).
Another gleam of holiday cheer can be found at the Chamber’s Visitor’s Center, welcoming people to the City of Rehoboth Beach with a display of more than 10,000 twinkle lights. Families can stop by 501 Rehoboth Avenue witness the glittering greeting.
Those who take pictures at Santa’s Mailboxes or the Visitor’s Center light display and want to share can tag @RehobothDeweyChamber in their Facebook photos and @RBDBCC on Instagram.
Other holiday fun in the Rehoboth-Dewey area includes:
• The City of Rehoboth Beach Christmas Tree will be on display and lit at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand throughout the holiday season;
• Small Business Saturday in the City on Nov. 28, celebrating and supporting local businesses of Rehoboth Beach that create jobs, boost the local economy and preserve the local community.
• Santa Claus is Coming to Town… Downtown Rehoboth Beach, that is! He will be making a special trip in a firetruck from the North Pole on Thursday, Dec. 3, to downtown Rehoboth Beach.
• Dewey Beach Sip & Shop — the holiday shopping event will take place on Friday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Nov. 28; and Sunday, Nov. 29. Stop by the former Forgotten Mile Ale House Restaurant (20859 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach) for live music, vendors with handmade artwork & goods and much more
• Holiday Rehoboth Beach Farmers’ Market will take place in Grove Park, Rehoboth Beach, on Nov. 28 from noon to 3 p.m.
• The Winter WonderFEST at Hudson Fields in Milton, including the Light Spectacular, will take place through Dec. 31.
• “ELF the Musical” will be performed at Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach on weekends throughout the holiday season. Call (302) 227-2270 to reserve tickets
The Rehoboth Beach & Dewey Beach resort area has many events and activities taking place. Visit the Chamber’s Beach Fun & Bargains Calendar for events, activities and discounts and specials (https://www.beach-fun.com/events/beach-fun-bargains.html).
The Chamber thanked a number of businesses and individuals for their holiday help to date: Chamber Decorating Elves Gary Ceman and Karen McMahon, and James O’Conor of Woody’s Dewey Beach.