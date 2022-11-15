Santa’s House is back on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, and the big man has announced his hours of availability. Santa’s House will be on the Rehoboth boardwalk at the end of Rehoboth Avenue. Visitors can stop by and tell Santa their Christmas wish list, and should remember to bring their camera. (Donations are being accepted.)
Santa will be in town (subject to change):
• Friday, Nov. 25 — 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 26 — 1-3 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 27 — 1-3 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 3 — 1-3 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 4 — 1-3 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 10 — 1-3 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 11 — 1-3 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 17 — 1-3 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 18 — noon to 3 p.m. (2-3 p.m., dogs may visit Santa at his house).
The Chamber thanked sponsor Sylvan Learning Center, Chamber “Decorating Elves” Gary Ceman and Karen McMahon and the City of Rehoboth Beach Maintenance Department.
Visitors can also stop by the RBDBCC Chamber’s Visitors’ Center at 501 Rehoboth Avenue for a dose of holiday cheer. Visitors are welcomed to the City of Rehoboth Beach with a display of more than 10,000 twinkle lights. And those with pictures at Santa’s House or the Visitor’s Center light display that they want to share can tag the @RehobothDeweyChamber in Facebook photos and @RBDBCC on Instagram.
Additional holiday activities include:
• Winter WonderFEST Drive Thru Light Spectacular — Nov. 18 through Dec. 31,
• Schellville Christmas Village — Nov. 19 through Dec. 31.
• Dewey Beach Sip and Shop — Nov. 25-27, produced by the Developing Artists Collaboration.
• Rehoboth Beach Tree Lighting — Nov. 25, produced by the City of Rehoboth Beach.
• Small Business Saturday in Rehoboth Beach — Nov. 26.
• Holiday Rehoboth Beach Farmers’ Market — Nov. 26, produced by the Rehoboth Beach Farmer’s Market.
• Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade — Dec. 5, produced by Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
• Dewey Ball Drop — Dec. 31, produced by the Dewey Business Partnership.
The Rehoboth Beach & Dewey Beach resort area has many events and activities planned. Visit the Chamber’s Beach Fun & Bargains Calendar for events, activities, discounts and specials, at https://www.beach-fun.com/events/beach-fun-bargains.html for more information.