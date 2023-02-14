The Lewes Public Library and local artist John Donato will host a community mural painting event for children and teens on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the library, 111 Adams Avenue in Lewes.
The theme for the day is “Be a Health Hero,” and the mural will feature a superhero design. The artwork will celebrate making healthy choices and finding the health hero within oneself. The completed piece will be displayed in the library’s teen room and made available for traveling exhibitions.
Families, teens and children of all ages are welcome to join the drop-in event any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All materials will be provided, and no registration is required.
“John Donato is an incredible artist and educator who provides a creative experience like no other,” said Teen Services Librarian Emily Ellinger. “Families are guaranteed to have an amazing day painting this exciting new work with him. We can’t wait to show it off and celebrate the health heroes in our community!”
Donato is a fine artist, muralist and host of experiential learning programs. He practices site-specific art in the form of murals and collaborative art, and believes in the power of art to suggest, share, and communicate positive ideals and personal empowerment.