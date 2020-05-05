The Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre this week announced that it was canceling all public performances planned for its 2020 season. Instead, theater and film camps will be conducted online instead.
Representatives said the change is based on a concern for the health and safety of its patrons and staff. Also affecting the decision, they said, is the uncertainty regarding the availability of the performance and camp venues. In addition to the public performances staged at Epworth Methodist Church, RSCT usually maintains an outreach tour bringing the theater into locations throughout Kent and Sussex counties. However, most of these venues are closed or canceling in-house programs.
While the shows won’t be “live and on stage,” RSCT will be very active throughout the summer, organizers said, with its staff of instructors having created dynamic, interactive virtual camps in theater and film for children ages 5 to 14. The company will also be working with area libraries, providing steaming content to replace the live performances that were originally scheduled. For the public at large, videos of previous performances will rotate on the RSCT website throughout the summer.
“We have weathered many storms in the 38 previous seasons,” said company co-founder Steve Seyfried. “We will get through this one too, and return even stronger for season No. 40!” Information on the film and theater camps, as well as special programming, can be found at www.rehobothchildrenstheater.org.