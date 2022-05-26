Sisters strutting through John West Park in chicken-shaped hats with bright red combs standing tall, wattles and yellow legs hanging by the women’s ears, caught the attention last Saturday of guests at the Coastal Towns Chicken Festival, who snapped photographs and stopped to ask about the millinery.
Vicki McCowan of Frankford, Pam Vaughan of Bethany Beach and Pat Campbell of Frankford jovially explained that their mother, the late Helen Vaughan, had won one of the hats at the big Delmarva Chicken Festival held years ago, and eventually all the sisters got them. There was no question of whether they’d model them at the renewed festival at John West Park on a sunny Saturday, May 21.
The day was a real roaster, with temperatures reaching the high 90s, but the heat didn’t stop crowds from ordering platters of either smoked or fried chicken, with sides of coleslaw, applesauce, potato chips and cookies, and sitting at picnic tables covered in red-and-white tablecloths, enjoying lunch and each other’s company as music filled the park. One man leaned close to his wife’s cheek after they finished lunch and delivered a little peck, making her smile.
Children frolicked in the playground, imitated chicken clucks and cooled off with ice cream sold by Shipwrecked Mini Golf.
At the face-painting booth, 7-year-old Jace Futrell of Ocean View sat perfectly still as Terry Hall of Poppytail Art painted his face to resemble a tiger, then curled his fingers as though they were paws and grinned.
Nearby, 98-year-old Ernest Marvel, a World War II veteran dressed in a Hawaiian-style aloha shirt, was greeting family members with fist bumps. At the festival with his son, Keith, he talked about being in Adolf Hitler’s home during the war and taking Hitler’s mistresses as prisoners.
Characters dressed as chickens — one white and one yellow — found each other and embraced, then the white one practiced the Chicken Dance in time for the contest.
“Make sure you practice those moves,” the event announcer had said earlier.
Throughout the festival, a bit of the song played, as well as the Zac Brown Band song “Chicken Fried.”
At the crafts table, 11-year-old Payton Cutillo of Bear, 10-year-old Ava Diffenderfer of Ocean View and 10-year-old Kailee Sturgill of Ocean View worked on decorating hats they later wore in the children’s Biddy Parade.
Other events were a Color-A-Chicken session, Chicken Chatter sessions, Chicken Pickin’ and Egg Toss contests, as well as the Chicken Dance competition, all with prizes.
Vendors including Perdue and Mountaire Farms offered free items, from little white chickens and brown toy chicken legs, both made of foam and meant to squeeze at stressful moments; freezer packs shaped like chicks; yardsticks; yo-yos; bottles of bubbles; lip ointment; nail files; plastic cups; hand fans; and insulated lunch bags.
The festival was sponsored by, and a fundraiser for, the Ocean View Historical Society.
Carol Psaros, who handles public relations, has often repeated the story about local native Cecile Steele and how, through her hard work, Sussex County came to lead the nation in broiler-chicken production. Her successful business began when, in 1923, she ordered 50 chicks from Vernon Steen’s Dagsboro hatchery to supplement her egg-laying flock. But, instead, 500 chicks arrived.
Instead of sending back 450 chicks, she decided to raise them until they weighed 2 pounds each and sell them for profit at 62 cents a pound. The following year, she increased the flock to 1,000 chickens and sold them for 50 cents a pound. In 1926, she raised and sold 10,000 broilers, and by 1928, she had increased that number to 26,000, making her the founder of the Delmarva broiler-chicken industry.
After Saturday’s event, Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck pronounced it a success.
“The partnership between the Historic Village of Ocean View and the Town was great to be part of, and the revival of the Chicken Festival saw a great deal of families out in our park enjoying the day,” Houck said. “These types of events do, in fact, take a village, and all of the hard work of the volunteers and the help from our Public Works and police employees paid off.”