Crafters can show and/or sell their craft or hobby works at CHEER’s Fall Holiday Craft Show, on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, located at 20520 Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Tables cost $35 for an 8-foot table, with additional 6-foot tables available for $10. No outside tables may be brought in. Electricity, if needed, costs $5 extra.
For more information or to reserve a table, contact Amy Smith at asmith@cheerde.com or call (302) 853-4199.
Admission to the show for the public on Nov. 6 is free. Food will also be available for sale.