CHEER’s 11th Annual Car-Truck-Bike Show will be held on Saturday. Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, located at the corner of Sand Hill Road and County Seat Highway (Route 9), east of Georgetown. The event will celebrate CHEER’s 50th anniversary of serving the needs of senior citizens in Sussex County. CHEER has partnered with the County Seat Cruisers to conduct the event.
A special added attraction of the show will be a crafts and vendor fair inside the community center during the car show. Because of social-distancing guidelines there will be a limited number of vendors allowed to participate and admission will be monitored. Anyone wishing to be a vendor should contact Robin Greene for details, at rgreene@cheerde.com.
Also featured will be a live auction conducted by auctioneer Dave Wilson, as well as a 50/50.
A boxed barbecue lunch featuring chicken or ribs, and the extras, will be available for sale at the price of $15 each.
The car show and craft show are free to the public. Lunch platters can be purchased the day of the event while supplies last.
More than 100 vehicles are expected to participate in this year’s car show. Trophies will be awarded in multiple classes, and dash plaques will be given to all participants. Advance registration is recommended, at the price of $35 per vehicle, which includes two free barbecue lunch tickets. Registration on the day of the show costs $40 per vehicle, with two barbecue tickets.
All vehicles must be registered and positioned by 10 a.m. or will not be eligible for judging. An independent professional judging squad will select the winners. Trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m. For more information about registration, contact either Joyce Infussi at (302) 515-3040 or Walt Koopman at (302) 745-5668.
All monies raised from this event will benefit CHEER services for Sussex County senior citizens.
The public is being advised that extensive highway construction has been ongoing at the entrance to the community center and to use extreme caution when entering and exiting the grounds. Social-distancing and masks are required.
For more information about the Aug. 7 event, call (302) 515-3040 or go to www.cheerde.com.