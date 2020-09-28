Author of New York Times instant bestseller “I Have Something to Tell You,” Chasten Buttigieg, will bring a discussion of his memoir and personal journey to the local community on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in a free online program from the Lewes Public Library, CAMP Rehoboth and Browseabout Books, with promotional support from Delmarva Public Media.
“Husband of former mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg has recently emerged on the national stage with his joyful, witty social media posts and behind-the-scenes look at life on the campaign trail,” organizers said. “His new book is a moving, hopeful and refreshingly candid memoir about growing up gay in his small Midwestern town, his relationship with Pete, and his hope for America’s future. With unflinching honesty, unflappable courage and great warmth, he relays his experience overcoming heartbreaking obstacles on the path to embracing his true self — and inspires others to do the same.”
The live, Zoom-based discussion will begin at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit: tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors to register. Participants are also being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed in-person or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
“Chasten Buttigieg has written a coming-of-age story for our times. One need not care about politics or campaigns to appreciate this raw, honest account of one man’s journey from a gay boy afraid of being discovered to a symbol of hope for countless Americans,” said Connie Schultz, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Daughters of Erietown.”
Chasten Glezman Buttigieg worked as a middle-school drama and humanities teacher before joining his husband, Pete, on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, and has built a name of his own as an advocate for teachers, inclusion and the arts. He was born and raised in Traverse City, Mich., and received his bachelor’s degree in theater and global studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and his master’s in education from DePaul University.
Buttigieg currently lives in South Bend, Ind., with his husband and their two rescue dogs. He will be in conversation with Fay Jacobs, an accomplished author with a 35-year career in journalism, public relations and theater. Jacobs lives in Rehoboth Beach with her wife, Bonnie, and miniature schnauzer, Windsor.
CAMP Rehoboth is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community service organization dedicated to creating a positive environment inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities in Rehoboth Beach and its related communities. CAMP Rehoboth seeks to promote cooperation and understanding among all people, working to build a safer community with room for all. For additional information, visit camprehoboth.com.
For additional information on the Lewes Public Library, visit lewes.lib.de.us. Browseabout Books is an independent bookstore located in Rehoboth Beach. For additional information, visit browseaboutbooks.com. Delmarva Public Media is a three-station public radio collaboration from Salisbury University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, including WSCL 89.5 Classical Delmarva, WSDL 90.7 Rhythm & News, and WESM 91.3 Jazz, Blues & NPR News. For more information, visit delmarvapublicmedia.org.