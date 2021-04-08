The pandemic has brought an increase in year-round and week-long visitors to Bethany beach. To comply with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and to further support local businesses, the Town of Bethany Beach plans to extend events and has begun scheduling them as if it will be a normal summer. However, at the time of this printing, all events are currently on hold pending COVID-19 mandates.
The 2021 Concert Series will potentially run June through October. Instead of being presented for three nights on summer weekends, shows will be presented only once a week. Starting June 10, they will take place on Thursday nights in the summer months at the usual time of 7:30, and Saturday nights in September and October at 6:30. The new schedule will offer less dates but the same variety of entertainment that audiences look forward to.
“We had a great season lined up for 2020 before COVID hit,” said Julie Malewski, the Town’s events director. “So many musicians are ready to jump back in, but to be fair, we booked the bands we had to cancel last summer.”
- The Poseidon Festival is earmarked for Memorial Day weekend, May 28- 31.
- Bonfires on the Beach are being moved to Friday nights in October from 8 to 10 p.m.
- Movies on the Beach will stay the same — Mondays on the Beach off Garfield Parkway June 7 through Aug. 23, and move to Fridays on the Bandstand Sept. 3, 17 and 24, at dusk.
The Town said it is hopeful in moving forward with these and other events, but circumstances may not allow without a lessening of restrictions. When available, updates and full schedules will be posted online at townofbethanybeach.com under “Activities” and on social media pages.