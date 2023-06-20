The sounds of music from around the world will resonate throughout venues in Southern Delaware in August when the Celtic to Classical ensemble returns for an eighth season of performances designed to delight audiences of all musical tastes.
Led by violinist and pianist Sheridan Seyfried, the ensemble will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 Church Street, Milford; on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach; and on Thursday, Aug. 10, at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, 117 Maplewood Street, Bethany Beach.
All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of ticketed admission, Celtic to Classical accepts a free-will offering, with a suggested contribution of $15.
Seyfried will be joined by composer, pianist and flutist Ya-Jhu Yang and other musicians for lively, entertaining programs that typically attract large audiences.
“We look forward to greeting both new and returning audience members and to presenting an eclectic, engaging program that listeners of all musical backgrounds will enjoy,” Seyfried said.
Sheridan Seyfried and Ya-Jhu Yang have degrees in composition from Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute and the Manhattan School of Music in New York, where their teachers included Richard Danielpour, Jennifer Higdon and Nils Vigeland.
Their works have been performed around the world by musicians and ensembles including David Shifrin, Ida Kavafian, the Santa Fe Symphony and the Pacific Symphony. Ya-Jhu Yang’s piano trio, “Letters to Formosa,” was performed at the Kennedy Center as a prize winner of the 2009 Washington International Competition.
Seyfried, whose parents, Elise and Steve Seyfried, founded the Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre some 40 years ago, spent many summers at the beach while growing up. Celtic to Classical is inspired by the musical eclecticism of Andrea Clearfield’s Philadelphia “Salon” concerts and motivated by a desire to find joy in different modes of musical expression.
For additional information about Celtic to Classical, visit www.celtictoclassical.com.