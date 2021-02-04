Two neighbors in Millville have teamed up for a garage woodworking project that not only brings them personal satisfaction and gives a nod to local history, but also helps preserve part of that history.
Charles Slagle and John Heintz are producing replicas of the cement towers that dot Delaware’s coastline. As well-known local landmarks, the towers are frequently reproduced in two-dimensional as well as three-dimensional form.
“We all identify with them,” said Slagle, the son of the longtime local character and talented woodworker, known as “Shorty” Slagle, whose given name was also Charles.
The two began producing the towers, which come in two sizes, and selling them at local craft shows. From the beginning, they wanted to “give something back” to the community, Slagle said, and have done so by donating $1 from each sale to the Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation, whose mission is restoring the towers.
Built as lookouts for German ships during World War II, there are 11 such towers along the Delaware coast, all located within Delaware State Park land. Expected to last only 10 years, the towers still stand as a testament to Delaware’s role in the defense of the eastern coastline.
Slagle and Heintz’s replicas are not meant to represent any particular tower, but are intended to represent all of them, Slagle said.
Although the craft shows have mostly been canceled in the past year because of COVID-19, after mentions in the Millville By The Sea newsletter and on social media, Slagle said sales have recently “taken off.” In addition to the craft shows, the towers have also been sold at the Parson’s Farm store near Dagsboro.
Often, when customers learn of the donation to the tower restoration group, “people hand us another $5 or $10,” Heintz said.
Heintz, a former supervisor for a telecommunications company’s “outside plant” – meaning the folks who come out in all sorts of weather to fix outages – said he’s the “technical guy” of the two, and that he comes up with designs and wiring for the towers while Slagle handles other parts of the production, such as the painting and building the bases.
Slagle’s garage is full of pieces of wood destined for tower bases, and the PVC pipe that forms the “towers” themselves. On a recent day, several towers had just gotten their coats of the specialized paint he uses so the texture resembles the cement texture of the real ones and Slagle apologized for the paint smell.
The garage holds many reminders of Slagle’s late father, the longtime proprietor of Shorty’s Woodcrafts, a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, from huge photos of his dad in the shop, to some of the whirlygigs that adorned the fence in front of the shop.
In Slagle’s living room, a model made by his father of the U.S.S. Constellation, the 19th century sloop-of-war moored in the Baltimore harbor, sits behind protective glass in a place of honor. While Slagle said he enjoys woodworking, he doesn’t claim to be the artist his father was. He has started branching out lately, particularly with wall art. One new, rather whimsical creation, for example, has stylized sunglasses with mirrors as lenses – perfect for a beach house or a beach-themed room.
The partnership with Heintz on the tower projects has been a boost for both men. As is clear almost immediately upon meeting them both, theirs is a relationship built on humor, as well as respect. Heintz is the first to say “we’re not easy on each other,” and the first to get in a few good-natured digs aimed at his friend. “But we have fun,” Heintz said.
He said he is grateful to Slagle for not only his friendship, but also the fact that he introduced him to “at least another 20 guys” at weekly coffee gatherings.
“It’s a good group,” Heintz said. “A lot of smart people,” who, he said, have somehow avoided political frays.
Heintz moved to Millville three years ago from New Jersey, while Slagle has lived in Millville permanently for 11 years but was familiar with the area long before that.
Before that, Slagle lived in the Baltimore area where he owned a home services company for more than 30 years. Through the years, he was involved in that community through Boy Scouts, where he ran a troop for boys with disabilities for several decades. His son, also named Charles, had muscular dystrophy and was the reason Slagle started the troop. The son died in 2016.
Heintz said his recent retirement from a job where he had to be on-call 24-7 has left him not wanting to get involved yet with anything where he has to keep a schedule, so working with Slagle on the towers is a perfect way to be involved in his new community.
“The response has been wonderful,” to the towers, Slagle said. They come in two sizes – 15 inches, which sells for $40 and 28 inches, which sells for $125. The towers are available by emailing Chuck Slagle at cwsv@comcast.com.