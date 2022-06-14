Cat & Mouse Press is holding a party to celebrate of the sale of its 25,000th book, in conjunction with the summer launch of “Beach Secrets,” the latest book in the Rehoboth Beach Reads series. The party, which is free and open to the public, will feature book sales by Browseabout Books, author signings, imprinted merchandise, refreshments and children’s activities. It will be held at the Lewes Public Library on Saturday, July 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.
“The library is the perfect place to party, because there is free parking and a bus stop for the new Lewes line, which provides transportation into downtown Lewes, to the beaches and to other Lewes locations for just $1,” representatives said. “Participants can easily pop into the party and then make a day of it, with no parking-meter concerns.”
A variety of Cat & Mouse Press books will be available to buy (and for authors to sign). The books, which feature local settings, offer options for summer reading, items to have on hand at a beach house, or gifts for friends and service providers.
Many of the authors whose stories were selected for Beach Secrets will be on hand to sign books and answer questions. The book contains 24 short stories, all set in and around Rehoboth Beach. Readers will meet philandering fiancés, teenage tinkerers and romantic rockstars; discover cryptic letters, historical legends and family secrets; and encounter a World War II submarine, an avenging wife and a lucky chicken. There are even a couple of crossword puzzles to solve.
Cat & Mouse Press author Nancy Powichroski Sherman will be available to sign her “Sandy Shorts” and “More Sandy Shorts” books. Her stories take place in towns from Cape May, N.J., to Chincoteague, Va., and include places such as Rehoboth, Bethany, Lewes, Fenwick Island, Dewey Beach and Ocean City, Md.
Children will get free mermaid stickers and be able to decorate a pirate hat or color a page from the national-award-winning “The Mermaid in Rehoboth Bay.” Other children’s books from Cat & Mouse Press will also be available.
Cat & Mouse Press was established to produce books and other materials that are fun, entertaining, and of particular interest to residents and visitors to the Delmarva region. The company publishes a free weekly newsletter for writers, “Writing is a Shore Thing” (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, visit the company’s website at www.catandmousepress.com.