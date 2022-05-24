Lewes-based independent publisher Cat & Mouse Press announced this week that they have sold their 25,000th book. The company, which was founded in 2012, publishes “beach reads” for adults and children. The milestone book was a copy of “Beach Secrets” sold to Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach.
“Since their first year, Cat & Mouse Press has produced high quality books that customers love,” said Susan Kehoe, owner of Browseabout Books. “People enjoy reading stories that reference restaurants, hotels and activities they recognize. We have customers who come in year after year, looking for the next book in the series.”
“Beach Secrets” recently won three state-level awards from the Delaware Press Association. Like many of the books published by Cat & Mouse Press, it contains short stories set in and around Rehoboth Beach. The book resulted from the Rehoboth Beach Short Story Contest, which is now in its 10th year.
“When I started the company,” said Nancy Sakaduski, owner of Cat & Mouse Press, “there were no local publishers and few books set in Rehoboth.” She says she knew she had a winner when the first book in the Rehoboth Beach Reads series, “The Beach House,” was the top-selling book at Browseabout that year, outselling everything except Legos.
The Rehoboth Beach Reads series is known for its wide range of stories, chosen each year by a panel of judges, and written for that year’s theme. In “Beach Secrets,” for example, readers meet philandering fiancés, teenage tinkerers and romantic rockstars; discover cryptic letters, historical legends and family secrets; and encounter a World War II submarine, an avenging wife, and a lucky chicken. There are even a couple of crossword puzzles to solve.
Cat & Mouse Press was established to produce books and other materials that are fun, entertaining, and of particular interest to residents and visitors to the Delmarva region. The company publishes a free weekly newsletter for writers, “Writing is a Shore Thing” (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, visit the company’s website at www.catandmousepress.com or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/catandmousepress.