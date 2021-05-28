Salisbury University’s Fulton School of Liberal Arts and the Salisbury Zoo are inviting zoo visitors to a “Meet and Greet” reception for the second annual Cast Metal Menagerie, set for 3 to 6 p.m. on June 3. The event celebrates the work of Salisbury University sculpture students and their professor, Bill Wolf.
This is the second sculpture exhibit at the Zoo sponsored through the Salisbury University-Salisbury Zoo Faculty Learning Community.
Visitors and family members will have the chance to talk with the artists while enjoying a stroll through the zoo.
All of the work was cast in the new foundry in the 3D Arts Center at Salisbury University during the spring semester. The sculptures were made from molten metal devoid of form. The students added their creative expression to raw metals, including bronze and aluminum. The alchemy of each metal offers a variety of texture and color.
The open-air exhibition is free and open to the public; but masks are required.