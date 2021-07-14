Carl M. Freeman Companies (CMFC) recently announced the expansion of its Bayside Institute health and wellness program to more of its resident communities across Delaware.
The company also announced that it has selected Erika Cook to lead the extension of the social and life enrichment courses across all CMFC communities, as director of life enrichment. She will also manage the internal wellness programming for staff at CMFC’s Ocean View office.
“Our community wellness programming focuses primarily on social connection, as well as mind and body enrichment,” said Cook. “I am thrilled to help more residents discover new passions and bring more communities together through shared experiences.”
Cook has been a member of the Carl M. Freeman team for the past five years, working previously as sales and marketing coordinator for the company’s Communities division and marketing manager for the Sports & Hospitality division. Before her time with the company, she earned her degree in communications from Salisbury University, and began her professional life in marketing at Honest Tea, before moving with her family to the Berlin, Md., area.
“Creating opportunities to enrich lives is at the core of our company mission,” said Michelle Freeman, CMFC CEO. “We’re so excited to see Erika build on the success of the health and wellness programming for our Bayside residents by launching it to our additional communities.”
In addition to Bayside, the programming will be offered at Bear Trap Dunes, Tidewater Landing, Tower Hill and other Carl M. Freeman communities. For examples of the courses offered — ranging from meditation and dance fitness to tours and happy-hour events — visit the BaysideInstitute.com or contact Erika at ecook@cmfa.com for more information.