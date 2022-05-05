Under the leadership of Artistic & Musical Director Doug Yetter and with accompaniment by David Zipse and his band, the CAMP Rehoboth Chorus will perform “The Great American Songbook” at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach.
“The Chorus is excited to be able to perform for you after a two year hiatus. Please join us and enjoy the music by six renowned composers who have defined the American Songbook — Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Billy Joel, Carole King and Paul Simon,” organizers said. “You’ll hear music you’ve loved and may not have heard for some time, such as ‘Night and Day,’ ‘Alexander’s Ragtime Band,’ ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,’ ‘Up on the Roof,’ ‘My Life,’ and many more. We guarantee that you’ll be humming along to some of your favorites.”
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/camp-rehoboth-chorus-the-great-american-songbook-concert-tickets-228382577437?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or by calling (302) 227-5620.