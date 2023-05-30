“June is Bustin’ Out All Over” and the CAMP Rehoboth Chorus, accompanied by a live band, will perform favorite summer music on June 16, 17 and 18. Attendees will hear “Lazy, Crazy, Hazy Days of Summer,” “Saturday in the Park,” “The Summer Knows,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “Summer in the City” and many more.
“I’m so excited CAMP Chorus added a summer concert this year!” said Marj Shannon, editor of Letters magazine. “I already have my tickets — I’ve learned to get them early, as the concerts usually sell out. I can’t wait to revisit the soundtrack of my youth as the chorus brings me the Beach Boys or invites me to sit by the dock of a bay just one more time. The concert may be called ‘Out for the Summer,’ but I’m going to be ‘in for the concert,’ for sure!”
Creating “Out for the Summer” called for many hands and hours of work. To refine and synchronize 73 voices into a unified whole requires singers to rehearse frequently under the direction of Music and Artistic Director Doug Yetter and Assistant Director Jeff Buhrman. Production Managers Larry Rosen and Barry Bugg enhance the concert experience by providing sound, lighting and stage direction. Yetter arranges much of the music and directs the concert, accompanied by pianist Dave Zipse and a live band.
The concert will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, on Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 18, at 3 p.m. Epworth is accessible to people with disabilities. Tickets cost $25 (with no service fee) and may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/camp-rehoboth-chorus-out-for-the-summer-tickets-610076323707, by calling (302) 227-5620, or in person at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center, 37 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach.