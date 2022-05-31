Anyone who has always wanted to learn calligraphy will have that chance when they attend the “Bookhand Calligraphy I” workshop at the Rehoboth Art League on Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.
The workshop is an introduction to Bookhand calligraphy, known as a versatile and easily read lettering style. Students will learn to use liquid ink with a Speedball C-type nib in a straight pen holder. The class will practice basic strokes, basic lowercase letter forms and combining basic forms into letters. Participants will get through the lowercase letters, combining them into words.
There is a $10 supply fee to be paid to the instructor for a calligraphy supply kit that can be taken home at the end of the workshop. The cost of the workshop is $165 for members and non-members.
To register for the workshop, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the art league at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All workshops are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth.