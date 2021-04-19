The Rehoboth Art League will host a “Bookhand Calligraphy with Pen and Ink” workshop on Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.
The workshop is an introduction to Bookhand calligraphy, described as “a versatile and easily read lettering style.” Students will learn to use liquid ink with a Speedball C-type rib in a straight pen holder. The class will practice basic strokes, basic lowercase letter forms and combining basic forms into letters. Participants will get through the lowercase letters, combining them into words. As time permits, capital letters, numbers, and writing whole sentences will be practiced.
There is a $10 supply fee to be paid to the instructor for a calligraphy supply kit that can be taken home at the end of the workshop. The cost of the workshop is $165 for members or non-members.
To register for the workshop, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All workshops are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth.