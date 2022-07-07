Local author and retired teacher Brett Buchler will be signing copies of his book, “Somebody Up There Loves Me: Or I Can’t Help It If I’m Lucky” at Bethany Beach Books on Thursday, July 14.
Buchler taught social studies locally until his retirement in 2018, and that’s when he decided to make a move he had been considering.
“I finally got around to doing what I had threatened to do for years: write about my life experiences,” Buchler said.
Those life experiences that inspired him stemmed from a personal voyage he undertook when he graduated from college. Buchler said he wanted to take a year to travel “before I settled down to 9-5, wife, kids and a mortgage.” He ended up traveling throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. That year of travel quickly turned into 15 years.
The travel focused largely around his love for skiing and surfing, said Buchler. He began Surf Sessions, the first overnight surf camp on the East Coast, in Fenwick Island.
He said he used those real-life experiences when he took on his teaching profession, and that he felt those stories helped him reach his seventh-grade students. He also saw a connection between his travels and his faith.
“My premise is that ‘Somebody Up There Loves Me’ because luck runs out,” he explained. “I had so many amazing things happen to me on my journeys that a pattern emerged in my life that can only be attributed to a higher power.”
The book-signing event will be at Bethany Beach Books on Thursday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Bethany Beach Books is located at 99 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach.