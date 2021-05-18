The Brown Box Theatre Project, a Boston-based outdoor touring Shakespeare company, recently announced its 10th year of free Shakespeare performances, with the troupe’s largest tour ever. After a 2020 postponement, Brown Box is returning in 2021 with an extended U.S. tour featuring the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kyler Taustin, Brown Box will present Shakespeare’s famous comedy of trickery, jealousy, deceit and masquerade for 10 weeks to three regions across the country, including the Delmarva Peninsula from Sept. 2 to 26 (18 locations), as well as Massachusetts from Aug. 6 to 29 and Indiana from July 21 to 31.
All live performances are free, outdoors and open to all audiences; and no tickets or reservations are needed. Social distancing will be observed in lawn seating. Guests can bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. Visit www.brownboxtheatre.org for the full schedule and rain locations.
Delaware, Maryland and Virginia dates are as follows (all performances begin at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted):
- Sept. 2 — Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del. (7 p.m. Check venue website for details)
- Sept. 3 — Sturgis Park, Snow Hill, 100 River Street Snow Hill, Md.
- Sept. 4 — Pitts Street, Berlin, Md.
- Sept. 5 — Robert Reed Waterfront Park, Main Street, Chincoteague, Va.
- Sept. 9 — Sunset Park, 1 S. Division Street, Ocean City, Md.
- Sept. 10 — Seaford Jay’s Nest, 490 North Market Street Ext., Seaford, Del.
- Sept. 11 — Wilmington State Parks, Rockford Park, 2000 Lookout Drive, Wilmington, Del.
- Sept. 12 — Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes, Del.
- Sept. 15 — Holts Landing State Park, 27046 Holts Landing Road, Dagsboro, Del.
- Sept. 16 — First Heritage State Park, 102 S. State Street, Dover, Del.
- Sept. 17 — Teakle Mansion, 11736 Mansion Street, Princess Anne, Md.
- Sept. 18 — Muskrat Park, 207 Willow Green Street, St. Michaels, Md.
- Sept. 19 — Pohanka Riverwalk Amphitheater, 210 S. Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, Md. (a new location for 2021)
- Sept. 22 — Long Wharf Park, 2 Yacht Club Drive, Cambridge, Md. (a new location for 2021)
- Sept. 23 — J. Millard Tawes Museum, Somers Cove Marina, 3 Ninth Street, Crisfield, Md.
- Sept. 24 — Exmore Town Park, 3386 Main Street, Exmore, Va.
- Sept. 25 — Avalon Park, 7 Louisa Lane, Charlestown, Md.
- Sept. 26 — Northside Park, 200 125th Street, Ocean City, Md.
Through witty banter and dastardly deception, Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” debates the preconceived notion of how to love and the value of trust. “Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps.”
Upon their return from war, a group of soldiers are reminded that life and love are not so black-and-white. Trickery, jealousy, deceit and masquerade each play a role in challenging Benedict’s and Beatrice’s scorn for love (and each other), as well as the seemingly unassailable love of Claudio and Hero.
“Much Ado About Nothing” will be fully staged in each location and will feature professional artists, designers and actors including: Debbie Aboaba as “Hero,” Margaret Clark as “Beatrice,” Drew Cleveland as “Don John,” Abuzar Farrukh as “Borachio,” Christopher Ho as “Claudio,” Lorraine Kanyike as “Leonata,” Emma Meyerson as “Margaret,” Francis Xavier Norton as “Dogberry,” Spencer Parli Tew as “Don Pedro” and Cam Torres as “Benedick.”
Brown Box hits the road, led by a Delmarva native
Since 2010, Brown Box Theatre Project has been committed to reinventing the way theater is created and consumed, by transforming public spaces into vibrant cultural and tourist destinations. Brown Box delivers outdoor programming that offers audiences a free theater experience in an outdoor setting while maintaining safe social distancing.
Brown Box Theatre Project’s touring Shakespeare events include professionally designed sets, lighting, costumes and props, with performances by skilled regional actors. Each program is built, performed and packed away at each individual location.
“For the past 11 years, Brown Box has been on the cutting edge transforming public spaces into creative destinations, inviting audiences to enjoy the performing arts in an outdoor, safe and accessible way. We are more than ready to pack up and hit the road again to new destinations across the country, bringing communities together for a night under the stars, to experience the works of William Shakespeare,” said Kyler Taustin, executive artistic director.
“We hope that Shakespeare’s hilarious ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ will allow audiences from Indiana to Massachusetts to Delmarva some much-needed escapism while offering the Bard’s brilliant take on a changing post-war society where preconceived notions of love, trust and compassion are changed through understanding and empathy,” Taustin added.
Taustin founded Brown Box Theatre Project soon after earning his theater-studies degree from Emerson College in 2008. The traveling theater company had a mission to bring the very best in performance, design and collaboration to unconventional venues and under-served destinations at little or no cost to audiences.
A Delmarva native, Taustin said he was troubled by a lack of cultural opportunities while growing up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. He has since committed his career to building up the artistic landscape of his hometown and other under-served communities in both Massachusetts and Delmarva that share a belief in accessible public art. Like the traveling medieval troupes that brought shows to the villages on the back of a wagon, Taustin envisioned a modern company that would load up a truck and bring theater to the people.
Brown Box’s innovative, full-scale traveling productions are supported collaborations with arts centers and other public and private properties. Brown Box currently has 38 active private and public partnerships in five states. The mutually-beneficial collaborations activate unused spaces for locals and tourists alike and encourage community through open access to the arts.
In Maryland, a pivotal collaboration with the Ocean City Center for the Arts provides Brown Box with a unique and accessible indoor space, allowing the company to bring art to the Ocean City community year-round.
The touring company reaches more than 7,000 audience members annually (including 1,600 younger than 18 through youth workshops, school performances and skill-building classes). No ticketed event ever costs more than $25 per person, and all Shakespeare productions are free, with no tickets required.
Anyone interested in bringing a Brown Box Theatre Project to outdoor venue in their community can contact them via brownboxtheatre.org, at (443) 808-1215 or by email at contact@brownboxtheatre.org.