A pot of soup is often perceived as have healing powers, and Soup for the Soul, a popular soup sale at Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island, has been the embodiment of the connections that can be made by the simple act of making soup.
Back from a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Soup for the Soul is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the facility west of Fenwick Island.
Contributing to the soups available for purchase will be chefs from area restaurants, including Heidaway Bethany, Rippon’s Seafood, Good Earth Market, Matt’s Fish Camp, Juicebox, Signatures at Bayside and DiFebo’s, in addition to chef Charles Oppman and Brandywine’s own chef David Barry.
Soups will be available in several sizes, with prices around $10 per pint, according to Brandywine Escapades Producer Heather Cronin.
As in years past, Soup for the Soul benefits an area organization — this year’s beneficiary is the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, Cronin said. In the past, beneficiaries have included the Community Food Pantry and Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville.
In addition to volunteer residents who will be helping to staff the cash register and bag containers of soup, Soup for the Soul receives contribution of desserts and rolls, as well as some soup, from area churches, according to Cronin. Volunteers also come from nearby organizations and communities to help with the event, including The Estuary and the Salt Air Garden Club, she said.
The event had to be canceled for three years because of restrictions on members of the public entering the facility, Cronin said. Now that the restrictions have been eased, she said, “It’s exciting to have people back in the building.”
As for the soups, each restaurant contributes 6 gallons, with a variety of types on the menu. Cronin said the event has been so popular in the past that “every year, we’ve sold out” of soup.
While in the past, a dining area has been available for “eat-in” opportunities, this year’s Soup for the Soul will be “grab-and-go,” Cronin said.
The residents and staff are happy to be able to welcome community members again, she said, adding that she and her team are planning more events throughout the year.
In addition to the soups, rolls and desserts, this year a new item will be available for purchase during Soup for the Soul: Brandywine residents have made pottery soup bowls, which are being fired with assistance from the Ocean City (Md.) Art League.
Sales of soup and other items will be cash-only. Donations are always welcome, Cronin said.
Soup for the Soul will be held in Brandywine Living at Fenwick’s Lantern Room, located on the fourth floor of the facility and accessible by entering through the front door. Masks are required while in the facility.
Parking will be available in the Brandywine lot, as well as along Arrington Drive, Cronin said.
Brandywine Living at Fenwick is located at 21111 Arrington Drive, Selbyville. For more information on Soup for the Soul, call Heather Cronin at (302) 436-0808 or email her at Hcronin@brandycare.com.