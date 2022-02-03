The clock is counting down to the Masquerade Ball to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware. Those wishing to attend can now reserve tickets for the event, featuring the Cherry Crush Band offering music on the dance floor, and wining and dining at Dewey Beach’s Lighthouse Cove Event Center on March 26.
The special night is a celebration of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware’s success and an occasion to continue building bridges between communities in Sussex County and beyond. Sponsorships and ticket sales will support more than 3,000 local youth and their families. Proceeds support educational and social programs, as well as scholarships to youth in need.
“These past two years have been extremely challenging, but we continue to do whatever it takes to make sure that youth have what they need, during and after this unprecedented crisis, to succeed,” said John S. Wellons, president and CEO. “We are grateful for the support of individuals and organizations throughout our communities who continue to help us serve those who need us the most. We cannot do it without their support.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.bgclubs.org/maskball. Reservations will be accepted through March 18. For more information, contact Zaida Guajardo at (302) 841-9639 or zguajardo@bgclubs.org. Opportunities are still available for corporate sponsorship. Donations are welcome.
Since 1931 Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware (bgclubs.org) has aimed to enable young people in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 42 clubs serve 30,000 children and teens through club membership and community outreach. Located throughout the state, the clubs also serve military families at the Boys & Girls Club-affiliated Youth Center at Dover Air Force Base.
Clubs are designed to provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun, friendship and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club programs are designed to promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more, visit bgclubs.org.