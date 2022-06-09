The Little Garden Gallery at Inland Bays Garden Center this month features the work of Travis Bower, science teacher and principal at Southern Delaware School of the Arts. Bower described his art as a connection to the natural world.
“I have spent my career as a science teacher, studying the natural world and all its splendor. In a time where the world struggled to find direction, I found my way through wood-turning, and reconnected to the natural world and its complexities. Just as with students and their education, an artist helps find a wooden piece’s innate strength and capabilities when you can look within and help shape it to become something truly amazing.”
“Each piece of wooden creation reflects the intricate manner in which he merges the natural beauty of wood with the creativity of his skillful hands, thoughts and emotions,” gallery representatives said. “Travis has transformed unusual pieces of wood into bowls, vases, candle sticks and unique gifts just in time for Father’s Day gift-giving.”
For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.