Ray Sander, president of Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), announced this week that the gardens will have a two-week opening preview starting July 16 for members and Incentive Award volunteers.
“We welcome our members and Incentive volunteers to thank them for their dedicated support and generosity,” Sander said.
The gardens have been closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Depending on the Delaware and Sussex County public health conditions, we hope to open to the public by the end of July,” Sander noted. “We are carefully following all CDC, State and Sussex County health guidelines. We will make another announcement when we are able to welcome the public. If you would like to become a member and enjoy the gardens in July, we invite you to go to our website, www.delwaregardens.org/membership.”
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed said, “The health and safety of our volunteers, staff, members and guests are DBG’s top priorities. All DBG visitors and our staff are required to wear a facemask, practice social distancing and wash hands at our sanitation station when entering and leaving our site. One-way directional pathways will be marked to ensure everyone’s safety. If a member/volunteer is sick or has been in contact with someone who has had COVID-19, we ask them to postpone their visit. We hope our loyal members and volunteers will enjoy the 37-acre site and the natural beauty of our gardens.”
Brian Trader, deputy executive director and director of horticulture, said, “We are excited to welcome our members and Incentive Award volunteers back and highlight our newest garden, which was planted this spring-early summer by our staff and volunteers.
“The Rhyne Garden celebrates 12,000 native plants in the new one-acre site. The Rhyne Garden runs down the middle of the Entry Garden parking area, providing a conveyance to capture excess stormwater runoff. The ‘Rhyne’ is a representation of the tax ditches present throughout Delmarva that were built to carry water away from our sea-level area wetlands to create agricultural land.
“DBG will develop educational programming to demonstrate the Rhyne’s ‘best management practices’ and assess knowledge gained from its visitors about the benefits and value of using these techniques in residential, community and agricultural landscapes,” Trader added.
The Rhyne Garden is one of six featured gardens at DBG. The other gardens are: the 2-acre Meadow Garden, with 70,000 perennial plants designed by world-famous Dutch plantsman Piet Oudolf; the Dogfish Head Learning Garden with Wetland Outdoor Classroom & Inland Dunes; the Folly Garden, built on the ruins of a 20th century farmhouse; the 12-acre Woodland Gardens, with winding trails; and the Knoll Garden, which is the highest point overlooking the 1,000 feet of shoreline at the tidal Pepper Creek.
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational and sustainable public garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.” For more information go to www.delawaregardens.org.