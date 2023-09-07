This year’s Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival will be a multifaceted celebration of the arts for all ages, according to organizers.
The event — a juried arts and crafts show and sale set for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — will feature more than 100 artists and artisans. A children’s corner, a wine tasting and a “meet the artists” event have been added to the list of activities that are part of the festival, now in its 45th year.
In addition, a mural will be unveiled at 9 a.m. on Saturday, on the beach at Garfield Parkway, as part of a collaboration with Delaware Botanic Gardens, according to Alyssa Weaver, events manager for the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event. After the arts festival, the mural will be permanently installed at the botanic gardens in Dagsboro.
The new “meet the artists” event kicks off the festival weekend on Friday, Sept. 8. It will be held at Gallery One in Ocean View from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required, as space is limited. At the reception, guests will have an opportunity to mingle with the artist sponsors of the gallery, and to enjoy wine and cheese. Each attendee will have a chance to win a painting by Mary Bode Byrd. Entrants must be present to win, and the drawing will be held at 6 p.m.
For more information on the artists who are participating in the Sept. 8 event, visit www.galleryonede.com. Registration for Meet the Artists can be completed at the arts festival website, www.bethanybeachartsfestival.com. If the event is full, there will be a waiting list option. Gallery One is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View. For more information on the event, and whether walk-ins would be welcome, Weaver suggested calling the Chamber at (302) 539-2100.
On Saturday, Bethany Beach can be expected to be crowded, and parking may be difficult, so overflow parking will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Ann’s Parish, located at 691 Garfield Parkway. Jolly Trolley will provide shuttle service from the church to the 200 block of Garfield Parkway (near the playground).
From 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a wine tasting, right in the heart of the arts festival. Tickets to the wine tasting can be purchased for $30 per person, through the website at https://bethanybeachartsfestival.com.
A silent auction during the festival, sponsored by Jayne’s Reliable, serves as a fundraiser for arts programming in local schools. Pieces are donated by participating artists and will be displayed on the Bethany Beach bandstand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A children’s area, sponsored by the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s Arts Access Initiative, will be set up near the basketball courts at the Christian Conference Center and the Town of Bethany Beach playground. In addition, businesses will be participating in a weekend-long, townwide scavenger hunt, which ends on Sunday, Sept. 10. The winner receives a two-night stay at the Hotel Bethany Beach, Weaver said. Entries can be turned in at the information booth during the festival, or on Sunday at Bethany Beach Books.