The 44th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, with more than 100 artisans setting up shop along the boards this year.
Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, said, “We have a lot of new artists” this year, as well as “a lot that have been there for 30 years.”
The artisans’ booths feature a wide variety of items, including paintings and jewelry, as well as other forms of art and other items crafted from clay, metal, fiber, glass and wood. The event is juried by art professionals.
In addition to the many booths of high-quality crafted items, a centerpiece of the Boardwalk Arts Festival is the silent auction. Held each year to benefit local schools, including Lord Baltimore, Phillip C. Showell and John M. Clayton elementary schools, as well as the Southern Delaware School of the Arts and Selbyville Middle School, the auction is located on the bandstand, where bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. Winners of the auction, which is sponsored this year by Jayne’s Reliable in Dagsboro, will be announced at 3 p.m.
Weaver said volunteers are still being sought to help with the festival, and particularly with the silent auction.
“It takes quite a few people to make it operate,” she said of the popular festival, which has anchored the first weekend of the post-summer season for more than four decades.
She said the event also gives the families in town for Operation SEAs the Day’s Warrior Beach Week something to do in addition to the activities that are planned for them.
Music will be provided during the festival by the Mystic Warriors.
“Even though it is for the arts, it’s also a great event for the community,” Weaver said, adding that many local non-profit groups can be found among the artisans’ booths, which gives them a “great chance to get their messaging out.”
While there is no designated parking for attendees of the festival and meters are still up for another week (until Sept. 15) there is “overflow” parking available at St. Ann’s Catholic Church on Route 26 for those able to walk about 0.7 miles to the boardwalk.
The Boardwalk Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event stretches the entire length of the boardwalk and also includes part of the easternmost end of Garfield Parkway in the center of the town.