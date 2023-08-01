The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 45th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New this year, from 1 to 4 p.m., Beach Liquors is sponsoring a ticketed Wine Tasting event, hosted at the Harvest Tide Steakhouse event space, located in the heart of the festival at 98 Garfield Parkway, second floor, in Bethany Beach.
Attendees can enjoy light fare and more than 60 wines featured through 12 tastings. Tickets cost $30 and are available for purchase at www.bethanybeachartsfestival.com.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit local elementary school art programs.
Celebrating its 45th year, the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, located in downtown Bethany Beach, hosts more than 100 juried artists to showcase and sell their work. The featured artists bring unique creations representing a variety of different mediums, including paintings, photography, woodwork, metalwork, clay, baskets and jewelry.
Other special happenings of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival include a Children’s Corner supported by the Freeman Arts Pavilion, art demonstrations, a live radio broadcast with WGMT, a Festival Scavenger Hunt and a Silent Auction that will benefit local elementary school art programs. All guests are being encouraged to shop not only the festival but local businesses, as well as to explore the area’s many local art galleries.
A business directory can be requested or found on thequietresorts.com to plan a fun-filled weekend. For more information on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, visit BethanyBeachArtsFestival.com or call (302) 539-2100.