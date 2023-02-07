In honor of Black History Month, West Side New Beginnings will present an evening of poetry with the Twin Poets on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m., at the West Side New Beginnings Inc. Community Center, 19801 Norwood Street, Rehoboth. The event is free of charge, but seats are limited.
“Inspired at an early age to write and express themselves, identical twins Al Mills and Nnamdi Chukwuocka are two of the most respected poets in the performance poetry/spoken word genre,” organizers noted.
In 2015, the Twin Poets were appointed by then-Gov. Jack Markell to be the 17th Poets Laureate of the State of Delaware.
The Twin Poets are strong advocates for promoting poetry by incorporating poetry/spoken word and creative writing programming into schools, libraries and community centers. They are internationally known for their performances of socially conscious work, including “Dreams Are Illegal in the Ghetto” and “Homework for Breakfast.”
The brothers appeared on HBO’s “Def Poetry Jam” series in the mid-2000s and, as a result, have since performed on stages across America, Europe and Africa. Through it all, they continued to work with the people in their communities.
Beside being poets, the twins spent more than 17 years working at the Kingswood Community Center in Wilmington, and continued to expand and develop their idea that art could counter the dream-killing effects of poverty and hardship.
Mills is a family therapist and community-based social worker, and Chukwuocha is a social worker who served on the Wilmington City Council for a number of years. He currently serves in the Delaware House of Representatives.
Over the years, the brothers have received a number of awards recognizing them for their community service, including the Village Award (2006) from the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth & their Families and a Local Heroes Award from the Bank of America (2006). The Twin Poets have been named State of Delaware Mentors of the Year, and in December 2015, they were named the 17th Poets Laureate, a shared title.
The Twin Poets presentation is sponsored by West Side New Beginnings Inc. and the Freeman Arts Pavilion.
For more information, contact Diaz Bonville at (302) 528-2265 or Diaz122455@aol.com.