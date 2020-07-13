The Mispillion Art League (MAL) is currently planning the 2020 Big Draw Festival DE, set for October. Amid pandemic restrictions, some of this year’s festival will take place in-person, some virtually or a combination of the two, but it will happen, organizers promised.
“Our festival is part of the international Big Draw Festival that was begun in the UK 20 years ago as a means to get kids involved in art,” they explained. “Get prepared to be creative and make some art with climate change, recycling, reusing and caring for our planet as your themes.”
People can visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thebigdrawde and see the art people are creating around the world using non-traditional art materials and tools, and they’re being encouraged to use those ideas to kickstart their imaginations.
Events and classes will be announced as they are confirmed.
“It’s been a challenging year for everyone, but MAL is committed to making the 2020 Big Draw Festival DE inspiring and fun for all ages!”
More information can be found by visiting mispillionarts.org/big-draw-de/ or https://www.facebook.com/thebigdrawde.