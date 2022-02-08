The artists of Gallery One in Ocean View recently welcomed new partners Jill Glassman and Cindy Beyer. Glassman is an artist working in pastel and oil. Beyer creates vibrant art in pastel, watercolor and oil.
Glassman has number of top regional awards, most notably the Judges Award in 2021 at Plein Air Easton.
“Like many artists, I started out with a ‘Xerox’ mentality, thinking that I must duplicate exactly what I see,’” she said. “In 2017, I began to paint plein air, and it dramatically changed the way I see and paint. You must be quick to catch the light, and it really loosened up my painting process to a more impressionistic style.”
Glassman has competed in a range of events in the Mid-Atlantic region, and her most recent awards include first place in the Plein Air Easton competition; fourth place in the Left Coast Pastel Society International Show; first place, Quick Draw 2021 New Bern Plein Air; and first place, Paint It! Ellicott City; along with honorable mentions in the Arizona Pastel Society International Show and Artist Paint Ocean City.
She is an active member of numerous art and plein air organizations, including: the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association, Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay, the Ocean City Center for the Arts, the Academy Art Museum, the Pastel Society of America, the American Impressionist Society and the Oil Painters of America. She is also a juried member of the Working Artists Forum, and a signature member of the Maryland Pastel Society.
Glassman noted that she finds the region an inspiring place to create art.
“The Delmarva Peninsula provides a wealth of subjects with its marshes, rivers, the Atlantic Ocean, quaint small towns and colorful tourist attractions. I love to illustrate what attracts me as simply as I can. What inspires me is the color and contrast of light and shadow on the subject.”
She has studied her craft at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis with artists John Ebersberger and Bonnie Anderson. She has studied locally with artists Kevin Fitzgerald, Tim Beall, Stan Sperlak, David Lussier and Nancy Tankersley. She has also taught classes at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.
Beyer is a member of the Rehoboth, Millsboro, Milton and Ocean City art leagues, along with the Maryland, Piedmont (N.C.) and Naples (Fla.) pastel societies. She has traveled the country, and world, to study with artists who have given her unique perspectives that have helped define her work.
“Every piece of art has a story,” she said. “From a simple drawing to the most elegant pieces, art extends to the heart, and it makes a house a home.”
Her mission, she said, “is to create visual art that shares these stories, and will uplift your home with inspiration, offer solace, comfort, and bring peace to your surroundings.”
Gallery One is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View, and is always staffed by an artist. For more information, call (302) 537-5055, email art@galleryonede.com or visit the gallery in person.