Local bartenders put their most creative film-inspired drink ideas on stage at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites earlier this week for the 2023 Fire & Ice Drink Competition. Check the lists and see if you know what movies they drew their inspiration from!
Judges picked the following winners in three categories during the Sunday, Jan. 15 competition. Winners included:
- Judge’s Choice — Chris Racine, Mango’s, “Whiskey Business”
- Presentation — Shelly Delzel and Kyrra Lewandowski, Good Earth
- Market, “The Flying Monkey”
- Taste & People’s Choice — Laura Miller, The Salted Rim, “The Afterburner Margarita”
- Theme — Melanie Petrie, The Cottage Café, “Box of Chocolates”
Here is a list of all of the entries in this year’s competition. The drinks will be in the spotlight all weekend during the Fire & Ice Festival’s Tasting Tour:
- Bethany Blues — “Hawaii 5-0,” Ryan “Puff” Helminiak
- Good Earth Market — “Flying Monkey,” Shelly Delzell & Kyrra Lewandowski
- Hooked Up — “Eye of Sauron,” Trent Bennett
- Mango's — “Whiskey Business,” Chris Racine
- Off the Hook — “The Wonka,” Chandra Singh
- Signatures at Bayside — “The Signature Gatsby,” Molly Thomas
- The Cottage Cafe Restaurant and Pub — “Box of Chocolates,” Melanie Petrie
- Bear Trap Dunes — “The Flying Wasp,” Chris Percival
- The Salted Rim — “The Afterburner Margarita,” Laura Miller
- Mio Fratello — “Shinebox,” Jon Siddons
Tasting cards for the Fire & Ice Tasting Tour can be purchased online for $30 at www.fireandice.com through Jan. 25.The cards will be honored Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 29, at participating restaurants.
In addition to a 2-ounce Fire & Ice drink from each participating restaurant, card-bearers will also be privy to exclusive food specials at each of the participating establishments.
Tasting Cards can be picked up Friday, Jan. 27, from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the John West Park Information Hub in Ocean View.
The event was a sell-out in 2022, organizers said. If tickets are not sold out, they will also be available for purchase at John West Park beginning Friday, Jan. 28, from noon to p.m.
Proceeds from the Tasting Tour will support Beebe Healthcare's South Coastal Emergency Department & Cancer Center in Millville.