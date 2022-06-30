After a two-year shutdown, the Bethany Beach Independence Day Parade will finally happen again on Monday, July 4. The parade will take its traditional 2-mile route through downtown Bethany, starting at Pennsylvania Avenue and Garfield Parkway.
The 2022 theme is “Timeless Bethany.”
“The town has survived a pandemic, beach erosion and flooding but remains a favorite resort to visit and call home,” said Events Director Julie Malewski.
Anyone wishing to enter a float is being encouraged to get creative with the theme. What makes Bethany timeless? The beach? The clock or other familiar landmarks? Family traditions?
“This is a great way to show your support for the community. Gather your co-workers, neighbors, and families to get in on the fun by entering and competing for various prizes. Partnering with another business to form a joint float will save on time and employees,” she said.
Guidelines can be found on the Town’s site under Activities, Fourth of July. There is no pre-registration necessary. Floats are entered the day of the parade from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the registration desks located at Route 1 and Central Avenue. Cyclists may pick up their decorating kits at the table located on the Christian Church grounds. (Bike decorating kits will be distributed while supplies last. Bikers and walkers will not be judged.)
In addition to the floats, bikes and a procession of VIPs, there will be a combination of marching bands and bands on trucks that have become an annual tradition. The bands come from all over and include:
• 287th Army National Guard Band;
• 1st Delaware Regiment Fife & Drum Band;
• 1st State Detachment Marine Corp League;
• Delmar District Pipe Band;
• Honeycombs;
• Oxford Brass;
• Tidewater Brass; and
• WWIIunes (new to the parade).
Former mayor Carol Olmstead will be the grand marshal.
“This parade would not be possible without the support of our community volunteers,” Malewski noted. “The committee especially needs marshals. Marshals prevent gaps in the parade and ensure it runs smoothly. Marshals will help with traffic control and keep the crowd off the parade route, so they do not interfere with the participants.”
They also help to protect children and bystanders by making sure there is no throwing of candy or other objects from the floats or vehicles. (Handing those out is fine, she said.) To volunteer, people should contact Bruce Frye at bfrye@townofbethanybeach.com.
The award ceremony will happen on the bandstand at 7:15 p.m. Judging will take place before the parade begins. Boat House Row will perform yacht rock favorites from the 1970s and 1980s at 7:30 p.m., before the fireworks.
Official Bethany Beach Independence Day Parade T-shirts are now on sale from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the bandstand concerts leading up to July 4. They will also be sold from 9 a.m. to noon on the day of the parade.
“The 2022 shirts are a real collector’s item, since they reference the 2020 shutdown and are a festive red color,” Malewski added.
The cost is $10 for youth, or $15 for adult, short-sleeved shirts. The adult long-sleeved shirt is selling quickly and available in limited supply for $25, she added.
Since the success of the parade depends heavily on the availability of police, EMTs and bands, there is no rain date. For updates, visit the Town’s website at www.townofbethanybeach.com under Activities, Fourth of July.