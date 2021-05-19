The Town of Bethany Beach on Wednesday, May 19, announced its 2021 concert lineup, which officials said will move forward in compliance with CDC guidelines and approval by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DHHS). The Town’s Poseidon Festival and the Seaside Craft Show have been postponed to 2022.
For the 2021 season, bandstand concerts will be presented only once a week, instead of three nights on summer weekends. Starting June 10, they will take place on Thursday nights in the summer months, at the usual time of 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday nights in September and October at 6:30 p.m.
“As per CDC guidelines, unvaccinated people will be required to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distance if not with immediate family and those vaccinated without masks, and maintain a social distance of 3 feet if not with immediate family,” Event Coordinator Julie Malewski said.
Bringing chairs is allowed for the 2021 concert series, she noted.
The lineup will feature the usual eclectic mix of genres, from country to rock and everything in between, Malewski noted.
In June, the first show will showcase The Uptown Band, an award-winning, versatile group with a mix of lead vocalists performing music from the past 70 years. On June 17, modern country act Triple Rail Turn returns to the stage, followed by the professional choral stylings of the USAF Singing Sergeants on June 24.
July will begin to introduce the season’s choice tribute bands, including High Noon’s nod to Southern rock, Larger Than Life’s salute to boybands, and Real Diamond’s recreation of the Neil Diamond experience. Still Surfin’s Beach Boys tribute and Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis, which normally appear Labor Day weekend, will instead be featured during the Thursday-night schedule.
This year, Folsom Prison Revival will kick off the fall shows on Sept. 4, with a performance of Johnny Cash hits. Other fall tributes feature Rondstadt Revue’s world-class six-piece band whose show has the backing former Linda Ronstadt bandmates. New to the Bethany lineup will be the ultimate Journey tribute by Separate Ways the Band.
Fourth of July entertainment planned
Although the Fourth of July parade has been canceled for 2021, there will be entertainment all week long, including fireworks on July 5 at 9:15 p.m.
The 287th Army National Guard Concert Band will play Big Band, Broadway and patriotic tunes on July 4. Local favorites Love Seed Mama Jump will bring the dance party on July 5, and Josh Christina will debut his piano-driven show featuring rock’s pioneers on July 9.
Due to the reduced series schedule, there will only be one Kids Night, which will be Carnival Night on Wednesday, July 7. Mr. Jon and Andrew’s Big Show will return for a night of family fun beginning at 6 p.m. that night.
Entertainment goes to the dogs for Halloween
The final show of the series will be on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Town will be partnering with Wags, Witches & Warlocks — the annual Halloween festival of Bethany Beach. SPCA dogs that are up for adoption will be presented in a dog show. The band Deaf Dogs and the Indictments will play right after, at a time to be determined.
Bonfires move to Friday nights this fall
Bonfires on the Beach are being moved to Friday nights in October, from 8 to 10 p.m.
Movies on the Beach to return
Movies on the Beach will stay the same, offered on Mondays on the beach off Garfield Parkway, June 7 through Aug. 23, and Fridays on the Bandstand, on Sept. 3, 17 and 24 at dusk.
All shows are free and sponsored by the Town of Bethany Beach. Full details will be posted at www.townofbethanybeach.com under Activities and on its social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (click the icon links at the top of the Town’s homepage.)