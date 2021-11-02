On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Town of Bethany Beach will host its annual Holiday Happenings. Santa will make his return to Bethany Beach Town Hall to take photos with the children from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunshine the Clown will be there, too, but instead of face-painting, she will be doing air-brush body art. There will also be hot cocoa, cookies and a station for children to write letters to Santa. Trolley rides through downtown and beach tractor rides will run from 1 to 4 p.m.
A second trolley will be available until 6 p.m. to transport attendees to and from the event at several pick-up locations: Bethany Beach Books, Grotto Pizza (next to the Bethany Beach Nature Center) and South Coastal Library.
At 5 p.m., the annual lighting of the holiday tree will take place on the bandstand plaza. Attendees can gather with friends and family for a special concert featuring the Southern Delaware School of the Arts Show Choir. People are being encouraged to bring hats, gloves, scarves and canned goods to be donated to local charities. Those who cannot attend the event can watch it on the west-view beach-cam via the Town website.
Holiday Happenings will once again kick off "Weekend Wonderland in Bethany," a town-wide collaboration with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and participating businesses that will offer special activities and incentives between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the three Saturdays leading up to Christmas: Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Holiday Happenings is free and open to people of all ages. There is no rain date. For updates, visit www.townofbethanybeach.com, under “Activities and Events.”