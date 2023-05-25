The Bethany Beach Seaside Craft Show returns to downtown Bethany Beach for its 17th year on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The nationally recognized event will feature more than 100 juried artisans in diverse media, including wood, jewelry, pottery, glass and more.
Sponsored by the Bethany Beach Cultural & Historical Affairs Committee, the show will take place along the boardwalk, bandstand area, Garfield Parkway, Hollywood Street and Parkwood Street.
Volunteers are needed to assist with parking, booth marking and artisan check-in. Those interested in volunteering should email bbcraftshow@townofbethanybeach.com.
The Joe Baione Trio will perform jazz standards from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the bandstand.
To see a list of participating artisans and to be informed of weather announcements regarding the show, visit the Town’s website at www.townofbethanybeach.com, under Activities, Seaside Craft Show. The show will be held rain or shine.