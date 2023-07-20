On Thursday, July 27, the Town of Bethany Beach will celebrate Périers Day, marking the twinning of the towns of Bethany Beach and Periers, France.
At 7:30 on the bandstand, the Town will “Laissez Les Bon Temps Roulers!” or “Let the Good Times Roll!” with Zydeco-a-Go-Go, the Mid-Atlantic’s No. 1 Zydeco Band. The group combines Creole Zydeco and Cajun two-steps with funky New Orleans rhythm-and-blues and vintage Louisiana rock-and-roll for a “spicy gumbo” of dance music.
In honor of Periers Day, they will perform both the U.S. and French national anthems.
Périers, located in Normandy, France, was liberated by the U.S. Army 90th Infantry Division on July 27, 1944. The liberation came almost two months after the D-Day landing on Utah Beach.
The twinning or “sister city” relationship between the two towns was established in August of 2010. The commemorative program is free and sponsored by the Bethany Beach Cultural & Historical Affairs Committee. There is no rain date.